Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 announced, Respawn making two further Star Wars games

EA and Lucasfilm Games have continued to build upon their initial partnership by announcing three new Star Wars games, all of which will be developed by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order studio Respawn Entertainment. One of these new projects has been confirmed to be the sequel to the original Fallen Order game.

Details were officially announced in an EA blog post, where it was revealed that alongside Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, two new teams are working on games set within a galaxy far, far away. One of these will be a new first-person shooter headed up by Respawn game director Peter Hirschmann.

The second new game will be a strategy title developed by both Respawn and Bit Reactor, with co-founder and creative director of the latter, Greg Foerstch, helming the project. Respawn will create the new Star Wars title while Bit Reactor lead the development of the title, according to the announcement.

"We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented developers at Respawn,” said Lucasfilm Games vice president Douglas Reilly. "They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic Star Wars stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away."

"Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the Star Wars galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell," said Hirschmann. Respawn founder Vince Zampella added: "We are huge fans of Star Wars here at Respawn and we’re thrilled to work with Lucasfilm Games on new titles that we have wanted to make for years. If you want to make great Star Wars games, you should come join us on our journey.”

(Image credit: EA / LucasFilm)

It was further confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 will be directed by Stig Asmussen, who previously worked on God of War 3 prior to the original 2019 release. Interestingly, EA's exclusivity deal with the Star Wars IP in video games is due to end in 2023, however, it clearly doesn't indicate that the two companies won't work together anymore.

Anyone interested in applying for roles at Respawn should head to the company's careers page to find out more details. It was only earlier this week that multiple reports surfaced about the existence of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2 and a reported release date for later this year.