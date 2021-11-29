Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones reduced by $100 for Cyber Monday

Your time is running out to pick up the best Cyber Monday deals. If you need (or just want) some new noise-cancelling headphones then this Sony deal is one of the best you'll find, slashing over $100 off the price - that's a 29% discount. To see more deals as and when they happen, check out the Best Cyber Monday deals LIVE blog.

The best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 block out noise effectively and they sound phenomenal. You'll also get a seriously accomplished suite of extra features, including 'adaptive sound' which automatically adjusts the audio according to what you're doing at the time, and where.

In the Sony WH-1000XM4 review we said that 'a range of talents this comprehensive, both in sonic and technological terms, is a rarity in headphones at any price' and we liked them so much that they won Best Noise Cancelling Headphones at the T3 Awards 2021.