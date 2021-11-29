Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones reduced by $100 for Cyber Monday

The Sony WH-1000XM4 won Best Noise Cancelling Headphones at the T3 Awards 2021

Sony WH-1000XM4 Cyber Monday deal
(Image credit: Future)
Yasmine Crossland

By Last updated

Your time is running out to pick up the best Cyber Monday deals. If you need (or just want) some new noise-cancelling headphones then this Sony deal is one of the best you'll find, slashing over $100 off the price - that's a 29% discount. To see more deals as and when they happen, check out the Best Cyber Monday deals LIVE blog

The best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 block out noise effectively and they sound phenomenal. You'll also get a seriously accomplished suite of extra features, including 'adaptive sound' which automatically adjusts the audio according to what you're doing at the time, and where. 

In the Sony WH-1000XM4 review we said that 'a range of talents this comprehensive, both in sonic and technological terms, is a rarity in headphones at any price' and we liked them so much that they won Best Noise Cancelling Headphones at the T3 Awards 2021.

Sony WH-1000XM4:  was $349.99, now $248 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99, now $248 at Amazon
Get 29% off the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones. They'll do a great job at keeping distracting noises out so you can stay focused on the music. And with 30 hours of battery life, you'll rarely have to charge them.

View Deal
TOPICS
Deals
Yasmine Crossland
Yasmine Crossland

Reviews Writer for T3, Yasmine, started writing reviews in 2019 and is always knee-deep in the latest tech products. She keeps a finger on the pulse when it comes to the most exciting and innovative tech and is happy to tell you exactly what she thinks about it too. In her free time, you'll catch her tending to her plants and planning her next big trip. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.