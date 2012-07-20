Sky Go Android app introduced to Galaxy S3, Nexus and Note

Sky has expanded the collection of Android handsets compatible with its Sky Go service adding the Galaxy Nexus, Galaxy Note and Galaxy S3

Having introduced its Sky Go service to Android filled handsets earlier this year, broadcasting behemoth BSkyB has confirmed that its on-demand catch-up service is now available on a selection of new handsets.



Bringing the number of compatible Android devices to 11, the subscription-based TV service has been introduced to a trio of new devices with Sky customers who tout either a Samsung Galaxy Neuxs, Samsung Galaxy Note or market leading Samsung Galaxy S3 now able to make use of the company's content on the move.



"Now available across eleven handsets Sky Go allows customers to watch channels and a range of on demand shows and movies in line with their subscription, while on the move in the UK and Ireland, through either a 3G or WiFi connection," an official Sky spokesperson said announcing the collection of new compatible devices.



With Apple's iOS filled iPhone and iPad devices already able to capitalise on the app-based Sky Go access, the new collection of Samsung Galaxy devices join a flurry of existing HTC and Samsung handsets that are already capable of hosting the Sky service.



“Sky Go is available on, HTC Sensation, HTC Sensation XE, Samsung Galaxy X2, Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note and Galaxy Nexus using the ICS operating system," the broadcaster has added.



Are you a Samsung Galaxy owning Sky subscriber? Will you be filling your handset with the Sky Go for Android app later today?