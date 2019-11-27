Should I buy the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer? And which model?

The classic KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is a must-have kitchen appliance that comes in a bewildering variety of colours and models. The key models to look out for are the Artisan 5KSM175 , the Artisan 5KSM125 and the Artisan Mini KSM3311. In all cases, the last two letters of the model number refer to the colour – for instance the 5KSM3311XBHT's colour is 'hot sauce'.

Long story short, the Artisan 5KSM125 is the core product where the most value can be found. It has a 4.8-litre bowl and whisk, dough hook and flat beater attachments. The pricier Artisan 5KSM175 adds a second, 3.3-litre bowl and a better flat beater but the main body of the product is, to all intents and purposes, identical. The Artisan Mini KSM3311 is, naturally, smaller, with a 3.3-litre capacity. It's also less powerful – 250W rather than the usual 300W – although, being smaller, less power is generally required.

There are other models available – follow the 'best KitchenAid mixers' link below to discover just how many. However, we'd say these three are the core ones, and we recommend all of them.

During sales periods such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day – and at other times, come to that – KitchenAid Artisan stand mixers can often be found at reduced prices. They hardly ever sell for their supposed RRP, and prices vary by colour as well as by model and the number of attachments. Good thing we're always here to help you find the best deals on KitchenAid stand mixers, then… But should you buy one?

The answer to that is an emphatic yes, for several reasons. Aside from looking a treat thanks to its classic mixer styling, the Artisan comes armed with all of the performance potential that’ll boost your cooking and baking productivity. Kneading, beating and mixing too, the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer can do it all. And, it’s such a nicely made kitchen heavyweight that it will last for years.

Much of that appeal comes from the power, all 300 watts of it, while the sizeable bow capacity of 4.83 litres means you can produce all sorts of food, in large amounts if needed. Another win with the Kitchenaid range is the ease of cleaning that comes with the design. The tilt back mixer head not only allows you to gain access to the bowl, but the machine and its accessories can be cleaned with very little effort.

Inside the box, alongside the Kitchenaid Artisan Stand Mixer itself of course, is the polished steel bowl plus a flat beater, dough hook, wire whip and pouring shield. That’s basically everything you need, bar the ingredients, to cook up a storm.

Should you buy it? Yes indeed.

3 reasons to buy the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer

• Lots of power to play with

• Accessories let you do it all

• Solid build and looks great

