Serial 1 gets extra-terrestrial with its new special edition e-bike

While the Serial 1 electric bikes are nice to look at, its range of special editions are providing a real must-have factor to the brand. First, there was a one-off Chopper edition, then a limited release in vintage Harley styling.
This time the brand has gone back to the 80s for its second one-off model. The Mosh/BMX is a version of the Mosh/Cty, styled like an early 80s BMX, and comes complete with a cargo basket on the front, much like the bike made famous in the 80s classic film ET. The video is perhaps the biggest nod to the theme without breaking copyright.
- Best electric bike 2021 to ride with ease and flatten hills
- Detroit Bikes E-Sparrow review: an affordable e-bike with quality parts
- New VanMoof V hyperbike is the 30mph ebike I’ve been waiting for – now the law needs to catch up
The bike will be auctioned with proceeds going to the just keep livin Foundation, founded by actor Matthew McConaughey and his model-designer wife, Camila. On top of the cargo basket, the modified Mosh e-bike features a high-rise BMX bar, authentic BMX saddle, grips and bear trap pedals, and is finished with a classic two-tone paint fade.
The Mosh/Chopper one-off model had a winning bid of $14,200 (£10,300/AU$18,900). I expect this Mosh/BMX to reach similar sky-high figures. The bidding starts today at on the Serial 1 website. Just don’t forget to phone home and check with your folks before you bid.