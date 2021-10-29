Serial 1 gets extra-terrestrial with its new special edition e-bike

While the Serial 1 electric bikes are nice to look at, its range of special editions are providing a real must-have factor to the brand. First, there was a one-off Chopper edition, then a limited release in vintage Harley styling.

This time the brand has gone back to the 80s for its second one-off model. The Mosh/BMX is a version of the Mosh/Cty, styled like an early 80s BMX, and comes complete with a cargo basket on the front, much like the bike made famous in the 80s classic film ET. The video is perhaps the biggest nod to the theme without breaking copyright.

(Image credit: Serial 1)

The bike will be auctioned with proceeds going to the just keep livin Foundation, founded by actor Matthew McConaughey and his model-designer wife, Camila. On top of the cargo basket, the modified Mosh e-bike features a high-rise BMX bar, authentic BMX saddle, grips and bear trap pedals, and is finished with a classic two-tone paint fade.

The Mosh/Chopper one-off model had a winning bid of $14,200 (£10,300/AU$18,900). I expect this Mosh/BMX to reach similar sky-high figures. The bidding starts today at on the Serial 1 website. Just don’t forget to phone home and check with your folks before you bid.