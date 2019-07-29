Samsung Gear S3 is currently discounted by over 50% on Amazon

When it comes to the best smartwatches you've got a lot of choice for what to slap around your wrist, but the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier has to be one of the top options (especially if you don't want to spend much money). It gives you detailed notifications from your phone, step and activity tracking, and built-in GPS to log your location even without a phone connected.

If that sounds appealing, there's never been a better time to get the watch than now. Amazon has knocked over 50-percent off the device, so you can pick it up for just £168, rather than the £349 RRP.

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, while getting on a bit now, is as equally celebrated, with our review saying, "The Samsung Gear S3 offers some clear improvements over the previous generation - most notably the amazing 3-4 day battery life. That really is class leading for an advanced smartwatch like this.

The excellent rotating bezel and Tizen OS have been carried over. Making this one of the best smartwatches you can buy."

There's on-board NFC as well, so you can pay for coffee or a movie with a swish of your wrist, once you've configured Samsung Pay with your bank details. You might find you start relying on your smartwatch more than your smartphone.

