Samsung Galaxy Fold release date REVEALED — and it's a lot closer than you think

The troubled Samsung Galaxy Fold will (re)launch in South Korea on September 6, Korean news outlet Yonhap has learned — after revealing at the start of the month that sales would resume between September 18 and September 20. That's the same date IFA 2019 is scheduled to commence, hinting that the reworked foldable will be unveiled during the firm's press conference ahead of the event on September 5.

The Galaxy Fold was supposed to launch in the United States at the end of April and the United Kingdom at the start of May, but several issues with the device — namely various small openings around the hinge that allowed foreign matter to seep in, subsequently obliterating the screen from the inside, rendering the £1,800 device useless — left it with no choice but to postpone the launch until a later date.

Samsung is said to have been working on a number of design changes, from patching up the space surrounding the hinge to signposting a vital component — which many people with early access to the Galaxy Fold removed thinking it was nothing more than a basic screen protector, turning the once state-of-the-art handset into an expensive paperweight — and it's ready to show them to the world.

Unfortunately, there's still no word on when the Galaxy Fold will hit the shelves in the United Kingdom and the United States. If history is any indication, the device will launch in South Korea, followed by the United States, and then the United Kingdom a week later. Having said that, considering the trouble it ran into the first time around, Samsung could (and should) pace itself, instead of rushing into a worldwide release.

Being the egotist it is, it doesn't look like that's going to be the case. It's no secret that Samsung wanted to be the first manufacturer to launch a consumer-grade foldable smartphone and its decision to postpone the launch gave the Huawei Mate X a much-needed advantage. Now it's back in the race, it isn't going to want to risk losing its bragging rights because its handset isn't available on a global scale.