PS5 and Xbox Series X get the mother of all leaks 😲

As we're gearing up for the impending launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, rumours on release dates and prices are spilling out from every corner of the internet.

Microsoft has made it slightly easier to field these, by narrowing down the Xbox Series X release window to November, but everything else so far is based on leaks and hearsay. We've just had another one to add to the pile that claims to know the price and launch date for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, the PS5, and the PS5 Digital Edition, so let's dive in.

Twitter user Roberto Serrano is claiming to have the inside info on Sony and Microsoft's next-gen consoles, stating that the Xbox Series X will launch on November 6 for $499, while the all-digital Xbox Series S will debut one day earlier, on November 5, for $399.

The PS5 will reportedly release on the same day as the PS5 Digital Edition, on November 13, with respective price tags of $499 and $399.

*BREAKING NEWS*📌@Xbox and @PlayStation fansAccording to latest news (more than a rumor or speculation), the next-gen console release date should be 🟢#XboxSeriesS 11.05.2020 399 $/€🟢#XboxSeriesX 11.06.2020 499 $/€🔵#PS5 11.13.2020 $/€ 499 - Digital $/€ 399*TBC* pic.twitter.com/XwEXtblL8nAugust 18, 2020

Serrano doesn't have an established track record as a leaker, and the details here could have been picked from rumours we've heard over the past few months. The $499 price for both consoles has been doing the rounds for a while, although a recent tip suggested the Xbox Series X could actually be priced at $599.

Meanwhile, a recent Fortnite blog post indicated that the PS5 could launch on November 17, so don't take the tweet as gospel. If they're guesses, they're as good as anyone's at this point, but with the holiday 2020 window coming up, we should see Microsoft and Sony releasing official details on their consoles soon.