Prime Day TV deals beaten! Up to $700 off Samsung Q60T QLED 4K Smart TVs at B&H Photo – ENDS SOON!

In an effort to combat some of the best Prime Day deals available, B&H Photo is dropping a whopper of a deal on Samsung's Q60T Series 4K Smart TVs. Today and today only, B&H Photo is taking up to $700 off one of Samsung's best 4K TVs available.

Delivering an incredible Smart TV experience, Samsung's Q60T Series 4K Smart TVs feature impressive picture quality, impressive upscaling capabilities, full HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, and of course Samsung's Tizen OS. As one of Samsung's best 4K TVs available, B&H Photo's deal couldn't come at a better time!

We would recommend, however, that you grab a soundbar or home theater system to pair with these bad boys. In our Samsung Q60T review, we praised the Q60T's incredible picture quality and upscaling but as with most TVs, the sound quality isn't quite up to par. You can check out some of the best soundbar deals to find a system that's right for you.

Samsung Q60T Series 58" QLED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $897.99 | Now: $697.99 | Savings: $100 (10%)

Get the 58" Q60T QLED 4K TV for just $700 today with B&H Photo's killer TV deal. Now $200 off, TV shoppers can upgrade to one of the best QLED TVs at one heck of a price.

Offer Ends 10.14.20

Samsung Q60T Series 65" QLED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $997.99 | Now: $897.99 | Savings: $100 (10%)

Get the 65" Q60T QLED 4K TV for just under $1,000 today with B&H Photo's killer TV deal. Now $100 off, TV shoppers can upgrade to one of the best QLED TVs at one heck of a price.

Offer Ends 10.14.20

Samsung Q60T Series 75" QLED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $1,697.99 | Now: $1,197.99 | Savings: $500 (30%)

Get the 75" Q60T QLED 4K TV for just under $1,200 today with B&H Photo's killer TV deal. Now $500 off, TV shoppers can upgrade to one of the best QLED TVs at one heck of a price.

Offer Ends 10.14.20

Samsung Q60T Series 85" QLED UHD 4K Smart TV

Was: $2,697.99 | Now: $1,997.99 | Savings: $700 (25%)

Get the 85" Q60T QLED 4K TV for just under $2,000 today with B&H Photo's killer TV deal. Now $700 off, TV shoppers can upgrade to one of the best QLED TVs at one heck of a price.

Offer Ends 10.14.20

