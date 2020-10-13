Get $100 off Beats by Dre Solo Pro headphones at Best Buy during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day deals aren't the only offers deal hunters should be checking out today. Sales and offers on Beats by Dr Dre are always popular and this Beats deal is real strong – and it's at Best Buy.

Part of Best Buy's amazing early Black Friday sale, now through October 14th, Best Buy has a flurry of offers that give some of the best Prime Day deals real competition.

With this killer deal on Beats by Dre Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones – now on sale for just $199 – bargain hunters can grab a pair of what T3 considers some of the best noise cancelling headphones available at a massive 33% off.

These on-ear headphones offer classic Beats style, great fit, and genuinely excellent sound that is leagues better than what older Beats headphones used to be like. The noise cancelling is also right up there with the best that Bose and Sony has to offer.

Beats by Dre Solo Pro Noise-Cancelling Headphones (Matte Red)

Was: $299 | Now: $199 | Savings: $100 (33%) | Best Buy

Get 33% off a pair of the More Matte Collection Red Beats by Dre Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. Killer sound quality, durable design and comfortable for all-day use (with the battery life to match), at just $199 this deals an absolute steal.View Deal

Beats by Dre Solo Pro Noise-Cancelling Headphones (Matte Dark Blue)

Was: $299 | Now: $199 | Savings: $100 (33%) | Best Buy

Save 33% on a pair of the More Matte Collection Dark Blue Beats by Dre Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. For those looking for a more low-key color, the Matte Dark Blue is as classy as is it comfortable. You won't find a better price on these for some time, so act on this deal fast.View Deal

Beats by Dre Solo Pro Noise-Cancelling Headphones (Matte Light Blue)

Was: $299 | Now: $199 | Savings: $100 (33%) | Best Buy

Save $100 on the More Matte Collection Light Blue Beats by Dre Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. Definitely more flashy but still just as slick with incredible sound quality and comfort to match.View Deal

Best Buy's Black Friday deals were set to kick off later next month, but a surprise announcement from the retail giant brings a Prime Day competing sale. Running alongside Prime Day from October 13th through October 14th, Best Buy's dropping hundreds of early Black Friday deals on electronics, smart home products, gaming gear and much more.

