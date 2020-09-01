Philips' new OLED TV has a Dolby Atmos soundbar built right into it – the ultimate new 4K TV package?

Philips has just announced its new OLED TV model, the OLED+935, and it looks like it could be one of the best-value TVs of 2020. Not only do you get an OLED TV with Philips' great image processing and Ambilight tech, but it also has a 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos sound system from Bowers & Wilkins built into the stand.

The Philips OLED+935 comes in 48-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, and looks likely to be UK and Europe only, which is a shame, because it's a great-value package.

The 48-inch OLED+935 will cost £1,800; the 55-inch costs £2,000; and the 65-inch model costs £2,700. Those are all a little steeper than the LG CX at equivalent sizes, but look like a great buy when you factor in the sound system.

Sitting like a soundbar beneath the TV, you get 10 drivers in total: three tweeters mounted for left, right and central projection; four mid-range drivers including two facing forward and two facing left and right for extra width; one subwoofer unit; and two upfiring drivers for real Dolby Atmos height.

We rate the Sony HT-G700 as a great 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos soundbar, and that costs £400 – add that to the cost of LG CX (which has pretty middling on-board speakers worthy of an upgrade) and these Philips models are saving you money.

However, the Sony actually uses a more basic speaker setup than the OLED+935 gives you – the Philips is technically closer to what you'd find in the likes of Sonos Arc, and that costs £800, so if the sound can get even close to the rich, dynamic audio of the Sonos, these TVs become a stone-cold bargain.

What are the best soundbars? They're in that link

See the best TVs of all kinds

(Image credit: Philips)

The 55-inch model in particular looks like a home cinema sweet spot, costing only a little more than the 48-inch model, but giving you a pretty significant panel size upgrade.

However, the 48-inch model is the most exciting in some ways – it's Philips' first OLED at this smaller size, and having a quality speaker system packed in so compactly in a TV that can fit in more cramped rooms could be a real game-changer, since tight spaces won't mean giving up your AV love.

The TVs are powered by Philips' latest-gen P5 picture processor, which includes AI-based processing that does a really great job. Philips' signature look for its OLEDs is really punchy colours that make the most of HDR video, and we don't expect any different here.

That's all backed up by Ambilight tech, which spreads colours you're seeing on-screen to the wall behind the TV. We like this tech a lot for making the experience feel even bigger than it is.

Smarts are provided by Android TV, which gives you a good range of streaming apps and services.

It's a shame that Philips doesn't put much focus on gaming, so you won't find support for new PS5 and Xbox Series X features such as Variable Refresh Rates or 4K at 120Hz here, but we think these are TVs to watch for the end of 2020 anyway.

The 55-inch and 65-inch models release in September, with the 48-inch model coming in October. We'll aim to have reviews as soon as we're able.