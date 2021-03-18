OnePlus 9 series launch: watch the OnePlus livestream here

It's official: the OnePlus 9 series is making its debut on Tuesday, March 23, and OnePlus isn't just showing off its new flagship – it's unveiling its first ever smartwatch at the event too. Hopefully we'll see the same cost-saving approach applied to its wearables that we've seen the company take with its smartphones, while still offering premium devices that deliver on essential features, like the T3-award-winning OnePlus 8 Pro, but there's just a few days left until we get the lowdown straight from the horse's mouth.

Initially thought to take place on the same day as the spring Apple event, OnePlus has earned a reprieve, with word that Apple will be holding its event in April, so it won't have to worry about its product announcements being eclipsed by the tech giant.

As with last year's OnePlus 8 livestream event, we're expecting to be able to tune in on YouTube as well as the OnePlus website. The company kicked its virtual event up a notch at the end of last year with the OnePlus 8T reveal, which allowed viewers to enter OnePlus World; a virtual space that fans could drop into and create avatars of themselves in, before wandering around to enjoy tidbits on the company's smartphone history, play games, get involved in various activities, as well as offering spaces for watch parties of the OnePlus 8T reveal inside a virtual auditorium, so hopefully we'll see a similarly interesting approach this year.

OnePlus 9 launch event: how to watch

The OnePlus 9 series reveal is set for Tuesday, March 23, at 7AM PDT / 10AM EDT / 2PM GMT. We expect the event to be streamed on the OnePlus website as well as the OnePlus YouTube channel. Once OnePlus drops the link to the livestream, we'll embed it above.

If it follows last year's OnePlus 8T reveal format, we may see another virtual space pop up for fans to wander around in, and will link to that here as well so you can pick the best viewing experience on the day.

OnePlus 9 launch event: what to expect

OnePlus is all set to reveal the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, alongside the OnePlus watch, which CEO Pete Lau confirmed will be making an appearance at the event. It's also likely that we'll see a third OnePlus 9 handset, with pared back features to keep the price tag low. The most recent rumors suggest it'll be called the OnePlus 9R, but OnePlus 9 Lite, and OnePlus 9E are both possible monikers.

OnePlus has already revealed some details about the handsets, showing off the OnePlus 9 Pro in its Morning Mist colourway, and sharing details about its Fluid 2.0 display which combines an adaptive refresh rate, 120Hz display, and improved touch response for what is potentially set to be one of the best smartphone displays out there.

The company is revealing all five key features of its flagship, which includes a new camera system thanks to its Hasselblad partnership, in the run-up to the event, so keep it locked to T3 for more updates before the big day.