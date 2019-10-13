OnePlus 7 receiving Android 10 update ahead of Samsung Galaxy Note 10

After being left with no choice but to terminate the rollout and return to the development studio after several reports surfaced claiming that it had introduced a number of frustrating issues, OnePlus has once again started rolling out the much-anticipated Android 10 firmware update (in the form of OxygenOS 10.0.1) for both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro – bringing them in line with the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, which are set to ship with the latest version on board.

OxygenOS 10.0.1 bundles all of the features that came part and parcel in the original OxygenOS 10.0 release that started making the rounds towards the end of September, including a redesigned user interface, the option to block messages containing specific words (a bit like how you can mute certain words on Instagram and Twitter) and a slew of additional Ambient Display options, as well as a number of bug fixes intended to paper over the issues the last update brought to the table.

Here's a look at everything new in OxygenOS 10.0.1:

System

Upgraded to Android 10

Brand new UI design

Enhanced location permissions for privacy

New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

General bug fixes and improvements

Full Screen Gestures

Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back

Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Camera

Improved photo quality

Game Space

New Game Space feature now joins all your favourite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart Display

Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Smart Display)

Message

Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)

To check to see if the update is ready for your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, head into Settings, select System, followed by System Update, then tap Check for Update. Alternatively, you can always wait until you receive an alert prompting you to install the upgrade. Just keep in mind that you will need to be connected to a reliable Wi-Fi network and have at least 50% of charge to proceed. You're also going to want to make sure you've backed up everyone on your handset. You know, just in case.