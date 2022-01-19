One of Xbox's best exclusive games is coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch next week

Narrative musical adventure The Artful Escape launches on January 25th

The Artful Escape poster and screenshot
(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)
Matthew Forde

By published

Annapurna Interactive has announced that its narrative musical adventure, The Artful Escape, will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch as early as next week.

Since the game launched on Xbox and PC in September 2021, the game has gone on to achieve universal acclaim from critics and fans. This culminated with the game being nominated for three 2021 Game Awards, three 2021 Golden Joysticks awards, and a nomination at the 25th Annual DICE awards. 

Developed by indie studio Beethoven & Dinosaur, the Artful Escape is currently sitting at a Metacritic score of 81 for Xbox. It follows teenage guitar prodigy, Francis, who sets out on what is described as a "multidimensional journey to inspire his stage persona" – sounds trippy. A new accolades trailer was simultaneously released, giving us a good look at the extremely colorful visuals.  

"Through light platforming, intergalactic guitar jam sessions and snazzy character customization, players step into the shoes of Francis Vendetti as he faces the shadow of his late uncle, a deceased folk legend, on the eve of Francis’s first show," reads a press release sent to T3. 

It also has a star-studded cast provided voice work, including Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong, as well as the one and only, Carl Weathers. That's sold me on the game alone. 

The Artful Escape will launch across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch from January 25th, 2022. It will be available for purchase at $19.99 / £19.99. While Xbox has lost a great exclusive to its platform, Microsoft is likely not worried after revealing that it would acquire Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard earlier this week.  

TOPICS
Gaming
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.