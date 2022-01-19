One of Xbox's best exclusive games is coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch next week

Annapurna Interactive has announced that its narrative musical adventure, The Artful Escape, will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch as early as next week.

Since the game launched on Xbox and PC in September 2021, the game has gone on to achieve universal acclaim from critics and fans. This culminated with the game being nominated for three 2021 Game Awards, three 2021 Golden Joysticks awards, and a nomination at the 25th Annual DICE awards.

Developed by indie studio Beethoven & Dinosaur, the Artful Escape is currently sitting at a Metacritic score of 81 for Xbox. It follows teenage guitar prodigy, Francis, who sets out on what is described as a "multidimensional journey to inspire his stage persona" – sounds trippy. A new accolades trailer was simultaneously released, giving us a good look at the extremely colorful visuals.

"Through light platforming, intergalactic guitar jam sessions and snazzy character customization, players step into the shoes of Francis Vendetti as he faces the shadow of his late uncle, a deceased folk legend, on the eve of Francis’s first show," reads a press release sent to T3.

It also has a star-studded cast provided voice work, including Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong, as well as the one and only, Carl Weathers. That's sold me on the game alone.

The Artful Escape will launch across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch from January 25th, 2022. It will be available for purchase at $19.99 / £19.99. While Xbox has lost a great exclusive to its platform, Microsoft is likely not worried after revealing that it would acquire Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard earlier this week.