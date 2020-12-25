Nintendo Switch just got its own Atari VCS-style surprise rival

Just like the Atari VCS, which came out of nowhere to ambush the PS5, the Nintendo Switch Pro has its own unexpected rival with the GPD WIN 3.

The Nintendo Switch, and its cheaper cutdown counterpart the Nintendo Switch Lite, continue to be a hit with gamers across the world, and rumors of a more powerful Nintendo Switch Pro with a 2021 release date abound, but while Nintendo's fans wait in anticipation, Chinese company GamePad Digital (GPD) is preparing its own supercharged handheld games console that may leave the Nintendo Switch Pro dead on arrival.

As reported by PCGamer, the GPD WIN 3 will soon be available for purchase via crowdfunding site Indiegogo. There will be two models available for purchase, with one model being equipped with an Intel Core i5 1135G7, and the other with an Intel Core i7 1165G7, for $799 (approx. £600/AU$1050) and $899 (approx. £665/AU$1200) respectively.

Both the i5 and i7 variants of the WIN 3 are armed with versions of Intel's new 12th generation Iris Xe Graphics core graphics cards, which deliver a surprising amount of performance. Demanding titles like DOOM Eternal reportedly run on the WIN 3 at 60fps, on what GPD describes as 'default special effects', absolutely obliterating the current Nintendo Switch version of the game.

While the WIN 3 does not feature removable controllers, like the Nintendo Switch, it does come with fixed joystick and buttons as standard, like the Nintendo Switch Lite. However, it also features a backlit touch keyboard that is revealed when the display is slid upwards, making it suitable for word processing as well as gaming.

Like the Nintendo Switch, the WIN 3 will have a docking station that will enable buyers to connect it to an external display. However, the WIN 3 is decidedly more versatile, thanks to its Windows 10 OS, meaning that it supports external peripherals, such as mice, keyboards, and controllers. It could be used for tasks outside of gaming such as photo and video editing. You could even connect an external graphics card dock to it and increase performance even further!

Needless to say, GPD has confidently thrown down the gauntlet to Nintendo, offering a decidedly premium product with premium performance to back it up.

Sources: Indiegogo, PCGamer