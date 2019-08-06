New Huel: Ready To Drink Huel is now in chocolate and serves all your dietary needs

Huel is a meal-replacement drink that usually comes in powdered form. You couldn't exactly call it inconvenient, but for some, as with protein powder, having to mix and blend a powder with milk is a pain. So, earlier this year, came Huel Ready To Drink.

Laziness or aversion to lumps aside, sometimes you won't even have access to water, so there is a definite niche for Huel Ready-to-drink – or Huel RTD, if you are so busy you don't even have time to say three words. It is, of course, a ready mixed version of Huel, and now it comes in chocolate flavour, having launched in vanilla and berry.

Probably the world's leading meal-replacement product, Huel created a massive buzz a few years back when it was introduced for being sustainable, vegan, affordable and also not entirely awful to drink. It's odd that they're only just getting on to chocolate now – you'd think it would be the first flavour to roll out, but perhaps it is more difficult to make the flavour profile of chocolate work with Huel's patented mulch of vegetable products.

All the flavours available in the range: Strawberry, Vanilla and now Chocolate (Image credit: Huel)

Why should you try the Huel Ready-to-drink?

One serving RTD, like any Huel variation, contains all 26 essential vitamins and minerals. No need for trying to assemble a variety of fruits and vegetables to cover your daily requirements. The Huel RTD is also high in fibre and it will make you feel full for longer. It has an excellent fatty acid profile and is exceptionally high in protein too (20 grams per a 500 ml bottle).

There is also plenty of slow release carbs in the Huel RTD, so it won't spike your blood sugar levels after you had it, but it will make you feel energised nevertheless. You know that feeling, when you had a full bag of M&Ms and you feel all hyper and your heart is pounding, for a good half and hour? And after the effects of the sugar rush wore off, you crash and burn, your insulin levels plummet and you feel like you're going to faint away? You won't have that with the Huel RTD.

You can, in theory, live on nothing but Huel and some people do, and good luck to them.

Huel Ready-to-drink, your new favourite mid-afternoon snack (Image credit: Huel)

Some more facts you ought to know about the Huel RTD:

GMO free

Soya-free

Only 5% sugar

Low in salt

Gluten-free

Zero animal products (a.k.a. vegan)

Contains BCAAs

