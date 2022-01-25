New Chromecast with Google TV rumored to be incoming, and it might have Stadia

An analysis of Google's code shows that it has a new Chromecast device running Google TV on the way

Chromecast with Google TV
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Max Slater-Robins
By
published

Google's Chromecast with Google TV got rave reviews when it launched in 2020, offering a fantastic alternative to Amazon Fire TV Sticks and Roku devices with solid support for streaming services, HDR and Dolby Atmos, and loads of apps.

According to a report from 9to5Google, Google has already begun working on the next-generation of Chromecast with Google TV, codenamed Boreal. While few details are known at this point, it's encouraging that Google is working on upgrading the popular streaming device.

The Boreal codename appears in Google's APKs and fits within the Sabrina family, which covers Chromecast devices. The device will be powered by Android and run Google TV, the operating system specifically designed for TVs that rivals Samsung's Tizen, webOS, and others.

9to5Google couldn't discover the specs or any other information about the device besides its existence and codename, although it seems fair to assume that it will launch sometime in 2022, given the first generation arrived in 2020.

There are a few interesting avenues to take it down though. Apple has had some success with a higher-end Apple TV 4K, capable of playing iOS games and more. Perhaps Google will introduce Stadia support for the forthcoming device, letting users theoretically play AAA games with only a small dongle.

Another issue with the original Chromecast has been the lack of storage, especially compared to rivals. There are only a minuscule 8GB on board, leaving you very little room for downloading, well, anything.

TOPICS
Streaming
Max Slater-Robins
Max Slater-Robins

Max Slater-Robins has written for T3 now on and off for over half a decade, with him fitting in serious study at university in between. Max is a tech expert and as such you'll find his words throughout T3.com, appearing in everything from reviews and features, to news and deals. Max is specifically a veteran when it comes round to deal hunting, with him seeing out multiple Black Friday campaigns to date.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.