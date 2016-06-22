The new Amazon Kindle is thinner, lighter and still only £60

A couple of months after releasing the awesome-but-expensive Amazon Kindle Oasis, Amazon has made the most affordable Kindle thinner, lighter and given it twice the memory compared to the previous generation Kindle plus a more rounded design.

The price remains at £59.99 and it still has a 6-inch, glare-free touchscreen display.

There are some other new features coming to this Kindle as well:

Export Notes – It's now easy to export notes and highlights from a book to your e-mail, so you can always have them on-hand for reference. Receive your notes both as an easily printable PDF that's ready to bring to your book club, and as a file you can open in a spreadsheet app. This feature will be available as part of a free, over-the-air software update in the coming weeks.

Personalised Home Screen – An updated interface and navigation makes it even easier to discover your next favourite book, manage Wish Lists, and see recommendations from friends via Goodreads. To learn more, visit www.amazon.co.uk/kindleupdate.

Kindle Paperwhite – now available in white

In addition to the new Kindle, the 300dpi Kindle Paperwhite is now available in white. It's still the most popular and best-selling Kindle and remains at £109.99