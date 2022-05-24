Netflix drops first trailer for its most expensive movie ever

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Gray Man, the most expensive movie the streaming service has ever produced, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, best known for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame, the narrative follows Gosling as Count Gentry, aka Sierra Six, a highly-skilled former CIA operative now on the run from the organisation and agent Lloyd Hansen (played by Evans). Ana de Armas is also set to feature as Dani Miranda, someone who is said to have Sierra's back.

Based on the 2009 novel by the same name, production on the blockbuster is estimated at around $200 million. If that's enough to get you excited, then Evans also sports quite the moustache (or "trash stache" as Gosling remarks), which has taken the web by storm.

Check out the first trailer for The Gray Man below:

Unsurprisingly with quite the extravagant budget, The Gray Man looks to have several major action set pieces with explosions and bullets flying at every moment's notice. Gosling's character looks to be a mix of brooding and witty one-liners, something we've seen the Russo Brothers implore during their time working with Marvel.

Netflix is due for some good news after cancelling more projects amid making 150 layoffs across the company. It's also reportedly been looking at introducing live streaming as well as rolling out a cheaper ad-based tier to help make up for its losses in recent months. At the very least, it did confirm that 86 new original films would be arriving on the streaming platform in 2022.

The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwish and Billy Bob Thornton. It is scheduled to premiere in theatres globally on July 15th before then arriving on Netflix on July 22nd, 2022.