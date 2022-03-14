Netflix just cancelled one of its highest-rated shows – the Netflix curse strikes again

Netflix has revealed that it will not be renewing the family comedy-drama The Baby-Sitters Club for a third season, following its failure to find a large enough audience on the streaming platform.

As originally reported by Deadline , the TV series – based on the best-selling novels by Ann M. Martin – first launched in July 2020 before a second season was premiered in October 2021. Now just five months on, the show has been cancelled.

The Baby-Sitters Club follows the adventures of seven friends who decide to start their own babysitting business while dealing with the everyday pressures of being a teen. It received critical acclaim for its believable relationships between the main characters and faithfulness to the source material. This, in turn, helped the series establish a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and the number one spot on the review-aggregation site for Best Netflix Series.

"I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was seven years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be. It was a dream come true," said showrunner Rachel Shukert Shukert in a statement provided to Deadline.

"Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come."

The Baby-Sitters Club becomes the latest in a long line-up of shows that have failed to gain a third season on Netflix, such as Altered Carbon, Friends From College, Gentefied, Marco Polo, Sense8 and The OA. Most recently, Star Wars actor Katee Sackhoff's sci-fi series Another Life was cancelled after two seasons.

The Baby-Sitters Club starred Sophie Grace, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, Malia Baker, Vivian Watson, Xochitl Gomez, Anais Lee with Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein making up the supporting cast. All series of the show are available to stream across Netflix now.