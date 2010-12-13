MLB beats Angry Birds as top grossing Apple iPhone app

Take me out to the ballgame, buy me an iPhone app...

The MLB At Bat baseball app for iPhone and iPod touch has been named as the highest grossing application of the year in the annual iTunes Rewind section.

At Bat provides some fantastic covereage of America's national sport including live video and audio streaming of games and comprehensive news and highlights package.

The new At The Ballpark section included interactive features for those actually attending the game with fans able to 'Check-In' at the stadium and watch video highlights, access social media, as well as view the menus from the concession stand.

The app, which commands a yearly subscription fee of $14.99 for the entire baseball season, beat Angry Birds into second place, which at 59p a pop was the most downloaded paid app on the App Store this year.

Next up in the money-making category was was the Call of Duty: Zombies game, while Bejeweled 2, Plants vs Zombies, Tetris and TomTom also featured highly on the list.

Apple says the At Bat (which, in English, means batting) app was accessed a whopping 37 million times during the post season period and throughout the World Series. There's no news on exactly how much the app raked in for Major League Baseball and Apple though.

Link: iTunes (via MLB)