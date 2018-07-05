Meet the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in new render leak

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has leaked in a hugely revealing new render that shows off the enhanced front-facing camera, iris detection tech and more.

The new Olixar cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 were sent to T3 by Mobile Fun which claims these are the final design cases for the new smartphone. The site also claims to have official Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases for sale on its site, although photos for that are yet to appear.

The above image shows what the case manufacturer has as the final spec design of the Note 9. This shows the side-by-side dual rear cameras similar to that of the Note 8. Under that is a tightly placed fingerprint reader – adding support to the rumour that Samsung's ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint reader won't appear until the Galaxy S10 or the Galaxy Tab S4.

On the front are a selection of front-facing cameras and sensors. These are reportedly larger than the current generation suggesting we could see more depth sensing facial recognition and an enhanced iris scanner. With Google adding more support for biometrics in Android P, this update from Samsung makes sense as it will want to offer the easiest and most secure unlocking for apps and the system itself.

Samsung has sent out official invites for an event on August 9 where the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to launch.