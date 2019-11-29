Kärcher SC4 EasyFix Steam Cleaner Cyber Monday deal at Amazon

Kärcher’s SC4 EasyFix Steam Cleaner is the way to go if you want to do battle with dirt. Thanks to Amazon there’s also a sizeable £70 off the £169.99 RRP, which means that you’ll clean up on the finances front too. Features? Yup, the Karcher is a compact number, with wheels and a lightweight, portable design that means it’s easy to use. Next up, there’s power, with 3.5 bar of steam pressure that’s more than capable of dislodging even the most stubborn of dirt stains. In fact, this is pretty much a lean, mean cleaning machine personified.

• Buy Kärcher SC4 EasyFix Steam Cleaner for £169.99 – save £70 at Amazon

Other highlights include a specification that can clean without the need for chemicals plus, inside the box there’s everything you need to get cleaning. We like the way the water container is see-through, so you can keep an eye on your levels while you pulverise dirt on hard surfaces around your home. Another bonus with this steam cleaner is that the collection of tools and accessories, like the mop and brush attachments mean that it’s perfect for multiple cleaning ops, not just hard floors. As an all-rounder then, this Karcher has got the lot.

Kärcher SC4 EasyFix Steam Cleaner, Yellow £169.99 | was £239.99 | Save £70 at Amazon It's all about the pressure with a decent steam cleaner and the Karcher delivers an impressive 3.5 bar, which is enough to kill off lots of bacteria and clean surfaces in one go. With its removable 0.8 litre tank and wheels the appliance can be moved around with ease. At the same time, this particular Karcher gets the job done without the need for cleaning chemicals and that's good news if you've got children or pets in the vicinity.

Karcher reckons it’ll only take around four minutes for this steam cleaner to get up to speed, plus the 0.8 litre water tank means you’re not going to be forced into multiple pitstops once you get into full steam cleaning mode.

Of course, the other bonus with it being a Karcher is that it’s fashioned in dazzling yellow and black plastic, with the quality German build quality that we’ve come to associate with this respected brand. A very versatile bit of kit.

