iPod nano set for Wi-Fi update

Wi-Fi would bring iTunes in the Cloud to iPod nano

By

Apple looks set to bring Wi-Fi to the iPod nano. That's according to a report from Japanese Apple site Macotakara. It claims it's spoken to sources who say that the dinky music device will be getting the update at the annual iPod event, due in October.

The move would mean that iPod nano users could use iTunes in the Cloud to access content which they've previously bought but had not synced with their PMP. With iPod sales continuing to fall as iPhone and iPad sales soar, this could at least slow down the decline of one of the world's most iconic gadgets.

The new iPod nano is expected to be revealed alongside the new iPad Mini at a dedicated event later this year. Reports have claimed that Apple will be holding this gathering separately from its iPhone 5 unveiling, in order to maximise coverage.

Via MacRumors

The shortlist for the T3 Gadget Awards is now live – vote for your hottest gadget of 2012 here and be in with a chance to win a new iPad!

More about Apple iPod Nano

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.