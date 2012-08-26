iPod nano set for Wi-Fi update

Apple looks set to bring Wi-Fi to the iPod nano. That's according to a report from Japanese Apple site Macotakara. It claims it's spoken to sources who say that the dinky music device will be getting the update at the annual iPod event, due in October.

The move would mean that iPod nano users could use iTunes in the Cloud to access content which they've previously bought but had not synced with their PMP. With iPod sales continuing to fall as iPhone and iPad sales soar, this could at least slow down the decline of one of the world's most iconic gadgets.

The new iPod nano is expected to be revealed alongside the new iPad Mini at a dedicated event later this year. Reports have claimed that Apple will be holding this gathering separately from its iPhone 5 unveiling, in order to maximise coverage.

Via MacRumors

