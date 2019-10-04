Apple iPhone 11 too expensive? There’s a cheaper iPhone SE 2 on the way

Apple will launch a more affordable iPhone in the first quarter of 2020, according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The handset is said to be a cheaper alternative to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, succeeding the iPhone SE of 2016.
- Apple iPhone 12 could face competition from an unlikely rival
- iPhone 12 will steal this design feature from the Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S11 will blow the iPhone 12 out the water – here's how
It's believed to be called the iPhone SE 2 and should look similar in size and form to that of the iPhone 8. However, it's rumoured to be a lot more modern on the inside, featuring the same Apple A13 Bionic CPU and 3GB of RAM as the flagship iPhone 11.
Apple could sell at least 30 million units in the first year alone, predicts Kuo. This should be enough to justify discontinuing the now $449 iPhone 8 – a move that would make sense seeing as the iPhone SE 2 could retail for as much as $100 less.
This lines up with an earlier report from Nikkei, which notes that Apple is preparing to launch a cheaper iPhone that looks similar to the iPhone 8 in early 2020. It added it will likely feature a 4.7-inch LCD screen and a Touch ID-infused home button.
- These are the best cheap phones you can buy right now
- See all of the best iPhone 11 deals in one place