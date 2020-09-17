iPhone 12 Pro Space Odyssey edition sees price rocket to $6.5k 🚀

The iPhone 12 is all set to be revealed next month, with a total of four models to choose from; the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro, and the whopping 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple is rumoured to be rolling out a new Dark Blue colorway this year for the flagship phone, which is said to start at $699 for the base model, but if you were hoping to pick up the iPhone 12 Pro, estimated to start at $1,049, and wanted it to look a bit more unique than the standard options on offer, then these special editions are just the thing – if you have thousands of dollars to burn.

Russian Luxury brand Caviar wasn't content with simply offering the $5000 Musk Be On Mars iPhone 12 Pro; it's upped the ante with a $6,600 iPhone 12 Pro.

That particular iPhone is the priciest of three models that fall under the Space Odyssey collection. The Moon edition is the cheapest, coming in at $5,830; the Mars edition jumps to $6,110, and the Mercury edition skyrockets up to $6,600.

Each one allegedly contains a fragment of a meteorite that has trundled to Earth from its namesake, with a titanium back panel peppered with further meteorite pieces. It's a bonkers amount of money to pay for a new iPhone 12 Pro, so the presentation case should help make it easier to swallow.

(Image credit: Caviar )

If you want to get really silly, Caviar also offers the iPhone 12 Pro Max Space Odyssey collection, meaning the most expensive option – the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max – is $7,750.

Pre-orders are open now, and why not throw in this 24K gold PS5 for good measure!