Ice White HTC Sensation confirmed with Android 4.0

Ahead of MWC 2012 Taiwanese handset manufacturer HTC has announced it is to launch an 'Ice White' HTC Sensation with Android 4.0 innards

HTC has revealed it is to follow in the footsteps of Apple and Samsung giving its flagship device a white hued makeover with the newly announced 'Ice White' HTC Sensation to land next month running Android 4.0, Ice Cream Sandwich.



Making the announcement ahead of MWC 2012 the Ice White HTC Sensation is the first handset to be unveiled by the Taiwanese handset manufacturer since it announced last month that 2012 would see it release fewer handsets in an attempt to curb consumer confusion. The Ice White HTC Sensation release date has been set for March 1st.



Ice White HTC Sensation Specs



Asides from adding the newly released Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich innards the lightly toned edition of the HTC Sensation is to land sporting the same array of high-end specs as its originally released predecessor.



Touting a 4.3-inch SLCD display with a 540 x 960p resolution and a 1.2GHz dual-core Qualcomm processor the HTC Sensation was originally unveiled last summer as the latest flagship Android device to come from the company responsible for the HTC Desire and Wildfire S.



Lining up at just 11.3 mm thick and 148g in weight the Ice White HTC Sensation is to land boasting an 8-megapixel rear-mounted camera with dual LED flash and Full HD 1080p video recording capabilities.



Is white always the best second option for handset colour? What colour devices would you like to see unveiled? Let us know via the comments box below.

Tempted by the HTC Sensation? Find out all the details in our HTC Sensation video below.





For more HTC videos and all the tech videos, head to the

T3 Video Channel

Via: TechRadar

