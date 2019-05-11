Huawei P30 Pro owners are getting this sweet early Christmas gift

Huawei has promised that the Huawei P30 Pro and P30 will get the Android Q update after Google makes it available for its Pixel smartphones.

Posting on Chinese social networking site Weibo, and spotted by GSMArena, Huawei is quoted as saying that the Huawei P30 series, as well as the Mate 20 series, the Honor View 20 and Honor Magic 2, will get Android Q complete with its trademark EMUI skin "immediately after Google officially releases the stable version for its Pixel phones".

That news is sure to be welcomed by Huawei and Honor owners, especially since rival manufacturers can be slow to roll out Android updates to their handsets. That's because they have to adapt each new version of Android to incorporate their own in-house features – and they may not always be motivated to do that if they feel it might dissuade owners from upgrading to newer handsets, as they're released.

What can you look forward to when Android Q – currently in beta testing – is available?

So far we know that Android Q will give users more control over how an app accesses a device's location, it will also introduce the much requested 'dark mode' and will be able to automatically caption videos from any source with a new feature called Live Caption. It'll undoubtedly bring improvements to performance and battery life as well as tweaks to privacy and security settings. You can read more about the new version of Android in our Android Q overview.

As for when the phones can expect to receive the Android Q update? Google says that Android Q will be ready sometime in the third quarter of 2019 – so it looks as though P30, Mate 20, Honor View 20 and Honor Magic 2 owners could be enjoying a new Android experience beginning any time between July and October.