How to get Amazon Prime Day prices WITHOUT paying for a Prime account

Amazon Prime Day is here! It started at one minute past midnight last night (Tuesday, July 12) and runs right the way through until the end of Wednesday, July 13.

Amazon says that millions of items will be reduced and promises particularly good deals on Echo smart speakers and other Alexa-enabled devices. We're tracking all the early deals in our best Amazon Prime Day deals article, which will be kept updated throughout the sale period to help you get the best bargains.

To be eligible to snap up the Prime Day bargains, Amazon wants you to have an Amazon Prime account, at the cost of £79 a year in the UK or $119 a year in the US. But what if you want to get Amazon Prime Day prices but you don't want to pay for a Prime account? Read on, as we have some ideas...

1. Get a free Amazon Prime trial account

If you've never had an Amazon Prime account before you can get one for free as Amazon offers all new customers a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime for absolutely nothing. Sign up for the free trial during Prime Day and you'll be able to take advantage of the best deals (which have started already on Amazon (opens in new tab)). Now you can enjoy the discounts over the two-day Prime Day sale period and still have weeks left to take advantage of free next-day delivery which is a perk of being a Prime member.

2. Join an Amazon Household

Does someone else in your household already have a Prime account? Then you're sorted! Amazon Household lets Prime members share "select benefits" with one other adult member of the household. Those benefits include access to the all-important Prime Day sale prices as well as unlimited one-day delivery plus same-day delivery in eligible areas, access to thousands of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, access to over a thousand books, magazines and more through Prime Reading and 30-minute early access to Amazon.co.uk Lightning Deals with Prime Early Access.

Learn more about Amazon Households.

3. Make a Prime-owning friend order for you

Do any of your friends have a Prime account? Then speak to them nicely and ask them to order the sale items you're after and pay them in cash or via something like PayPal (opens in new tab). If they refuse then they're not the kind of friends you wanted anyway. Prime members can choose to have their orders sent to any address free, not just to their own home, so the items can still be delivered to your door.

4. Shop in one of the other Prime Day sales

Prime Day is big, massive in fact, so Amazon's competitors aren't going to sit idly by and watch their customers flock to Amazon. That means that the big retailers compete to out-Prime Prime Day with their own sales and tasty discounts. Also, if you're after cheap Google smart speakers in the sale, then Amazon doesn't even sell those so you'll need to head to somewhere like Currys in the UK or Walmart in the US. Whatever you buy from one of these alternative sales, you'll get some fantastic savings with no requirement pay for a subscription.

Just check out the non-Prime Day sales that are running this month below – some of them have started already!

