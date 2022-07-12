How to get Amazon Prime Day prices WITHOUT paying for a Prime account

Amazon Prime Day is here! It started at one minute past midnight last night (Tuesday, July 12) and runs right the way through until the end of Wednesday, July 13.
Amazon says that millions of items will be reduced and promises particularly good deals on Echo smart speakers and other Alexa-enabled devices. We're tracking all the early deals in our best Amazon Prime Day deals article, which will be kept updated throughout the sale period to help you get the best bargains.
To be eligible to snap up the Prime Day bargains, Amazon wants you to have an Amazon Prime account, at the cost of £79 a year in the UK or $119 a year in the US. But what if you want to get Amazon Prime Day prices but you don't want to pay for a Prime account? Read on, as we have some ideas...
1. Get a free Amazon Prime trial account
If you've never had an Amazon Prime account before you can get one for free as Amazon offers all new customers a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime for absolutely nothing. Sign up for the free trial during Prime Day and you'll be able to take advantage of the best deals (which have started already on Amazon (opens in new tab)). Now you can enjoy the discounts over the two-day Prime Day sale period and still have weeks left to take advantage of free next-day delivery which is a perk of being a Prime member.
- Start a free Amazon Prime trial account (UK) (opens in new tab)
- Start a free Amazon Prime trial account (US) (opens in new tab)
2. Join an Amazon Household
Does someone else in your household already have a Prime account? Then you're sorted! Amazon Household lets Prime members share "select benefits" with one other adult member of the household. Those benefits include access to the all-important Prime Day sale prices as well as unlimited one-day delivery plus same-day delivery in eligible areas, access to thousands of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, access to over a thousand books, magazines and more through Prime Reading and 30-minute early access to Amazon.co.uk Lightning Deals with Prime Early Access.
Learn more about Amazon Households. (opens in new tab)
3. Make a Prime-owning friend order for you
Do any of your friends have a Prime account? Then speak to them nicely and ask them to order the sale items you're after and pay them in cash or via something like PayPal (opens in new tab). If they refuse then they're not the kind of friends you wanted anyway. Prime members can choose to have their orders sent to any address free, not just to their own home, so the items can still be delivered to your door.
4. Shop in one of the other Prime Day sales
Prime Day is big, massive in fact, so Amazon's competitors aren't going to sit idly by and watch their customers flock to Amazon. That means that the big retailers compete to out-Prime Prime Day with their own sales and tasty discounts. Also, if you're after cheap Google smart speakers in the sale, then Amazon doesn't even sell those so you'll need to head to somewhere like Currys in the UK or Walmart in the US. Whatever you buy from one of these alternative sales, you'll get some fantastic savings with no requirement pay for a subscription.
Just check out the non-Prime Day sales that are running this month below – some of them have started already!
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK
- Argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) – cheap garden and DIY equipment, toys, tech and more
- AO.com (opens in new tab) – major deals on appliances, including fridges, ovens and coffee machines
- Currys.co.uk (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)– epic deals! Up to 30% off hundreds of items
- Dell.co.uk (opens in new tab) – 'Black Friday in July' event; laptops from £249
- eBay.co.uk (opens in new tab) – save on new or refurbished gadgets and home appliances
- Very.co.uk (opens in new tab) – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk (opens in new tab) – up to 50% off a wide range of sex toys
- Goldsmiths.co.uk (opens in new tab) – watches and jewellery half price
- John Lewis (opens in new tab) – great savings, including some big Le Creuset discounts
- Le Creuset (opens in new tab) – seasonal offers on high-end cookware
- Nike (opens in new tab) – up to 40% off trainers and sportswear
- ASOS (opens in new tab) – summer savings knock up to 80% off
- Schuh (opens in new tab) – up to 70% off shoes, sandals and trainers
- The White Company (opens in new tab) – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba (opens in new tab) – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US
- Best Buy (opens in new tab) – massive savings in the Black Friday in July event
- Dell.com (opens in new tab) – biggest sale of the summer on now
- eBay.com (opens in new tab) – big discounts on new and refurbished tech and appliances
- Home Depot (opens in new tab) – save on DIY tools, BBQs and home appliances
- HP (opens in new tab) – up to 70% off, for 72 hours only
- Lowes (opens in new tab) – big summer savings on home appliances
- Lenovo (opens in new tab) – up to 60% off PCs and top tech during Black Friday in July
- Microsoft (opens in new tab) – Surface deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives
- Newegg (opens in new tab) – 'fantastech' deals on a wide range of devices
- Nordstrom (opens in new tab) – big anniversary sale
- Target (opens in new tab) – 3 days of show-stopping savings with no membership fees
- Walmart (opens in new tab) – rollbacks and savings in every department