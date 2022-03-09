Here's our first look at Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus

Star Wars fans have been treated to their first look at the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus, with the first images of Ewan McGregor as the beloved Jedi now appearing online.

These images come courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, where we can see exactly what McGregor will look like as he returns to the role 17 years after last playing Master Kenobi in 2005's Revenge of the Sith. Described as "broken" and "faithless" by the actor himself, the images give us a glimpse of where exactly Obi-Wan has made camp in Tatooine to watch over Luke Skywalker.

We also get our first peek at Darth Vader's new inquisitor – known as Reva (played by Moses Ingram). She is described as "ruthlessly ambitious" by director Deborah Chow and writer Joby Harold. Joel Edgerton, who previously portrayed Luke's guardian, Uncle Owen, will similarly appear in the series.

See below for all of the newly released images:

"We find Obi-Wan at the beginning of our story rather broken, and faithless, and beaten, somewhat given up," McGregor tells EW, speaking on where the character's mentality is when the series picks up.

Hayden Christensen is also set to return to the Star Wars universe as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader for the first time in over a decade too. No doubt a clash between Vader and Kenobi is on the cards, following the pair's last confrontation at the end of ROTS. Potentially this may take place on the new planet of Daiyu, which is compared to Hong Kong. "It's got a graffiti-ridden nightlife, and is kind of edgy. It's just got a different lane and a different feeling," says Harold.

Directed by Deborah Chow, who has helmed several episodes of The Mandalorian, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will begin streaming across Disney Plus from May 25th, 2022. While not confirmed, it's expected to run for a similar number of weeks as the other Star Wars shows, so expect anywhere from six to eight episodes.