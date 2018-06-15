Here's Leica's first ever luxury watch (and yes, it has a red dot)

Seemingly bored of making some of the world's best cameras, Leica has now turned its hand to the luxury watch sector, with the announcement of the Leica L1 and Leica L2 mechanical watches.

The watches are being made in Leica's new “Ernst Leitz Werkstätten” – a workshop designed for producing things other than high-performing cameras.

The design of the L1 and L2 was inspired by the creativity and precision of the world-famous brand.

Both models were designed by Professor Achim Heine, who has been overlooking the brand's design output for many years.

You can find countless Leica design elements throughout both watches (without it becoming too obvious), from the elegance of the hands and indexes, to the shape of the finely-detailed stainless-steel case, and the cambered shape of the glass that is reminiscent of a camera lens.

Both models feature a manual winding mechanical movement which can be viewed through the sapphire crystal case back.

Of course, there's also a little red dot on the crown, a subtle nod to Leica's famous logo.

A large proportion of the components come from manufacturers based in Germanys' Black Forest, and are assembled in Wetzlar, helping the watches achieve the “Made in Germany” seal of approval.

The Leica L1 and L2 are being made in small batches and will be available in select Leica Stores, as well as at watch dealers worldwide, from autumn 2018.

Prices are to be confirmed.

The L2 model will also be available in an 18 karat rose gold version, and to mark the occasion of the Ernst Leitz Werkstätten commencing operation, limited edition models of the two stainless steel versions with a red dial will be released.

Check out more images below: