Here's 5 Black Friday deals under $100 you don't want to miss

From Samsung Galaxy Buds+ to the Lenovo e10 Chromebook, here are five of the best Black Friday deals under $100

As you shop through the best Black Friday deals today, you may be hoping to stick to an even tighter budget this year. The Christmas gift list may be longer this year, and you'll want to find only the best offers on sale today. Thankfully, there's plenty of deals to see that net you some really cool products for less than $100.

Major retailers have dedicated sections to help you find the cheapest Black Friday deals today, but it can still be a challenge finding offers that are actually worth your money. We've been doing the hard part for the past two months, and we're here to help you find some of the best and cheapest Black Friday deals available today.

While this list may not cover every category of products you're hoping to find this Black Friday, we hope it gives at least some inspiration and hope that you can find the right price on the products you're in search of. From a Lenovo Chromebook that's over $230 off to a pair of Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds on sale cheap, here are five of the best Black Friday deals under $100 right now.

Top 5 Black Friday Deals Under $100

Lenovo 10e Chromebook: was $334, now at $99 at Lenovo.com

Lenovo 10e Chromebook: was $334, now at $99 at Lenovo.com
This simplified Chromebook is getting a massive $235 price drop right now during Lenovo's Black Friday sale. A perfect home companion for those who just need the absolute basics from their home machine.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Black): was $149.99, now at $79.99 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Black): was $149.99, now at $79.99 at Walmart
Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds are getting a solid 46% discount over at Walmart right now. A great pair of earbuds for this price, this deal is a must-buy if you need a good yet cheap pair of buds for day to day use.

Echo Smart Speaker (4th Gen): was $99.99, now at $59.99 at Amazon

Echo Smart Speaker (4th Gen): was $99.99, now at $59.99 at Amazon
Get the latest Echo smart speaker at it's cheapest price ever right now at Amazon. A great little speaker with excellent sound quality and of course Alexa compatibility for half the price? A must buy.

Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars:  was $34.95, now $29.49 at Amazon

Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars: was $34.95, now $29.49 at Amazon
Aimed at beginners, these bargain stargazing binoculars are on sale in the Amazon Black Friday sales. While they don't have the features of the pricer options, for the price you can't go wrong, really. A wide field of view lets you observe large portions of the sky at once.

GTRACING GT099 Pro Series Gaming Chair: was $169.99, now at $99.99 at Amazon

GTRACING GT099 Pro Series Gaming Chair: was $169.99, now at $99.99 at Amazon
A solid gaming chair for the price, this is an offer worthy of your money if you're in need of a new chair. Great for gamers of all shapes and sizes, the GT099 provides excellent comfort with back and lumbar support built-in. It may be faux leather, but that's to be expected for the price.

Editor's Recommendations

Not sure what you're shopping for just yet? Our Black Friday sales hub will guide you in the right direction! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect and more.

You can also take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.

Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

