Harman announces Kardon Soundsticks Wireless

Sound system manufacturer Harman has unveiled a new incarnation of its Harman Kardon Soundsticks Wireless at the IFA tech and gadget show in Berlin. The Harman Kardon Soundsticks Wireless allows owners to stream audio from their Bluetooth-enabled devices while in the room or roaming around their house.

The set boasts a six-inch subwoofer, eight full-range drivers, 40 watts of amplification and built-in Bluetooth technology.

The specs of the device are as follows:

Bluetooth audio streaming

HARMAN TrueStream

Awe-inspiring industrial design

40 watts of amplification

1/8" (3.5mm) stereo audio connection

Touch controls for volume and mute

6" (160mm) down-firing subwoofer with volume control

Eight full-range transducers

Easy-to-adjust satellite speakers

Harman Kardon sound: A legacy of achievement

Alongside the new Harman Kardon Soundsticks Wireless, Harman revealed three state-of-the-art JBL soundbars ranging from 32 inches to more than 46 inches. The JBL Cinema SB 100, SB 200 and SB 400 offer high-quality audio through proprietary signal processing software that simulates a surround-sound environment. Prices start at £169 and go all the way up to £399.

Harman also unveiled the AKG K551 headphones, which offer a combination of AKG reference class sound quality packaged with cushioned ear cups that feature 2 inch drivers in a full over-ear design. The new headphones will be available from October for a suggested retail price of £229.99.