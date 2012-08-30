Harman announces Kardon Soundsticks Wireless

Harman introduces wireless streaming to soundsystem

By

Harman has announced the availability of Harman Kardon Soundsticks Wireless, an improved version of its SoundSticks system with integrated Bluetooth technology

Sound system manufacturer Harman has unveiled a new incarnation of its Harman Kardon Soundsticks Wireless at the IFA tech and gadget show in Berlin. The Harman Kardon Soundsticks Wireless allows owners to stream audio from their Bluetooth-enabled devices while in the room or roaming around their house.

The set boasts a six-inch subwoofer, eight full-range drivers, 40 watts of amplification and built-in Bluetooth technology.

The specs of the device are as follows:

  • Bluetooth audio streaming
  • HARMAN TrueStream
  • Awe-inspiring industrial design
  • 40 watts of amplification
  • 1/8" (3.5mm) stereo audio connection
  • Touch controls for volume and mute
  • 6" (160mm) down-firing subwoofer with volume control
  • Eight full-range transducers
  • Easy-to-adjust satellite speakers
  • Harman Kardon sound: A legacy of achievement

Alongside the new Harman Kardon Soundsticks Wireless, Harman revealed three state-of-the-art JBL soundbars ranging from 32 inches to more than 46 inches. The JBL Cinema SB 100, SB 200 and SB 400 offer high-quality audio through proprietary signal processing software that simulates a surround-sound environment. Prices start at £169 and go all the way up to £399.

Harman also unveiled the AKG K551 headphones, which offer a combination of AKG reference class sound quality packaged with cushioned ear cups that feature 2 inch drivers in a full over-ear design. The new headphones will be available from October for a suggested retail price of £229.99.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.