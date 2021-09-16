Grab the Holy Stone HS700E drone on sale cheap at Amazon today

Shoppers on the lookout for a good cheap drone for photography and video recording may be in luck today. Amazon has a great offer on the Holy Stone HS700E 4K UHD drone kit that drops this excellent mid-ranged drone to under $300, an unbeatable price point.

On sale for $280.49, the Holy Stone HS700E 4K UHD drone kit is getting a solid 15% taken off its price tag. Almost $50 down from the normal $329.99 price tag, this is a great option for beginner pilots looking to get their next upgrade. It offers great battery life, GPS and GLONASSS navigation, and a bevvy of premium features. For the price, this is easily one of the best cheap drone deals you'll find today.

Holy Stone HS700E 4K UHD GPS Quadcopter

Now: $280.49 | Was: $329.99 | Savings: $49.50 (15%)

Don't let the price point fool you on this one, this is a solid mid-ranged quadcopter with premium features videographers and photographers both will appreciate. An excellent deal on a drone for beginners as well if you're looking for something a bit more advanced out of the gate.View Deal

Offering a great mix of features for the price, the Holy Stone HS700E is quite the setup for anyone just starting out or getting their next upgrade. Featuring a brushless motor for improved motor efficiency and durability, the HS700E features full 4K UHD image capture capabilities along with electronic image stabilizing to reduce blurring during recording.

On top of that, it also features GPS and GLONASS satellite navigation, providing more accurate stability and control during flight. A great little feature this cheap drone comes with is an automatic "return to home" function in the event signal gets cut, so no need to worry about losing your drone if you fly to far. This makes the HS700E one of the best beginner drones and a solid pick for one the best drone for price.

All things considered, I highly recommend checking this offer out if you're looking for a great drone to get started with 4K recording. While there are definitely more premium (and higher priced) options available that provide much more out of the box, some of the features the HS700E drone has exceed the price standard price tag. The extra $50 off makes an already good buy even better.

