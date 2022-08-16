Google Pixel owners just got an incredible free Android phone upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Today is a very good day for Google Pixel phone users, from Pixel 4 owners to those rocking the latest flagship Pixel 6 Pro.

That's because, as confirmed on the official Google blog (opens in new tab), Google Pixel owners can now download and install Android 13 on their device.

And, with Android 13 loaded with new features, that translates to a superb free upgrade for Pixel users who, overnight, suddenly have a radically upgraded mobile.

Here are the phones that, right now, can download and install Android 13 on their Pixel handset:

Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5A, Pixel 6, Pixel 6A, Pixel 6 Pro

This awesome news means that current Pixel owners get a head start on incoming Google Pixel 7 range in terms of being able to access Android 13 features. This adds serious value to Google's pre-existing phones as well, making them in my mind even smarter purchases now.

Google Pixel phones were already some of the best phones and best Android phones in the world, so by getting Android 13 they've just gone and got even better and more feature packed.

(Image credit: Google)

How to get Android 13 today on your Google Pixel

It's super easy to get Android 13 installed on your Google Pixel right now. Simply make sure your phone has at least 50 per cent battery, or is plugged in and charging, and then head on over to Settings and then System and then System Update. Next select Check for update and then select Download and install.

Android 13 will then be downloaded and installed on your phone, with the entire process likely to take under 30 minutes.

Lastly, if you don't immediately see the Android 13 update as available and you have a compatible phone, then simply check again the next day as Google has only just started the roll-out and it may take a few days to go live in all regions.