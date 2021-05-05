Google Maps update makes planning road trips much easier

Google Maps updates are coming thick and fast in recent weeks, with several new features including a new feature that will help you live a greener life and, of course, the all-important Driving Mode. Now Google is rolling out another update for Google Maps, this time in an attempt to improve the way you plan a road trip.

Google is streamlining the road trip planning process by making it easier to share routes between a computer and your smartphone.

Planning a road trip is no easy task on a smartphone due to the small screen size and limited options. It's much easier to add stops and choose different routes on a large computer screen, so Google has added a new option for which allows the user to add different stops along the way.

For example, if you head over to Google Maps, set up your starting point and destination, the new service lets you add stops like hotels, parks, camping grounds, and rest stops along the way.

You can also receive additional information on your stops, such as the price of hotels for hotels etc.

Once you've finished planning your route you can send everything to your smartphone. You can even share it with friends and family in an email, Whatsapp message, within the Google Maps app, or even in a text message, if you're old school.

This works on both Android phones and iPhones, as well as Android Auto and CarPlay systems.

