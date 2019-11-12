Google Home Mini bundles up to HALF PRICE in these Walmart Black Friday deals

From playing music and setting reminders, to answering questions and controlling smart home technology, and onto catching up on the daily news and listening to podcasts and audiobooks, there is very little the Google Home Mini cannot do. As the Black Friday deals get into full swing, there's never been a better time to grab one on the cheap.

The Google Home Mini is one of the most well-reviewed smart home speakers on the market today, delivering Google Assistant smarts in a stylish and compact form factor. Which is why when we saw these superb Google Home Mini price cuts from Walmart, we really sat up and paid attention.

Google Home Mini | was $49.99 | now $25.00 at Walmart

Really straightforward, big discount deal here from Walmart, with the respected US retailer cutting the price of the well-received Google Home Mini smart speaker in two. That means instead of having to pay $50 to land the top smart home gadget, right now it can be picked up for only $25. Coral, Chalk and Charcoal colourways are available.View Deal

But that's not all Walmart has got up its sleeve. It's also bundling the Home Mini in with a variety of other smart products, such as Google Chromecast or smart lightbulbs, as smart home "starter sets". it's a terrific idea, and a great way to get your Google home integration off the ground. Check out the deals in full below:

Google Home Mini with Frozen II Book Bundle | was $49.99 | now $25.00 at Walmart

The same great 50% discount on the Google Home Mini, but it's also bundled with a Frozen II storybook for the kids. The big hook here is by reading the book aloud to children (or adults), Google will know which part of the book you're on and fill in the gaps with sound effects and music. Pretty cool, right?View Deal

Google Home Mini with GE C-Life Smart Lightbulb Bundle | was $55.00 | now $29.00 at Walmart

This Google Home Mini is bundled with one GE C-Life Smart Bulb to kickstart your smart lighting setup. Simply ask Google to turn on the lights, and it'll be happy to oblige. Additional lightbulbs are available to purchase separately to add to your smart-home network. View Deal

Google Home Mini with Chromecast Smart TV Kit | was $74.00 | now $45.00 at Walmart

This premium bundle contains the Google Home Mini with a Chromecast designed to turn your TV smart. Just ask Google to play Stranger Things from Netflix, for example, or say "next episode" as the credits roll. Google Home and Chromecast are designed to work together to sync your smart home setup with your TV that much easier. View Deal

For even more great smart home deals be sure to check out T3's authoritative guides to the best smart thermostats, best smart plugs, best smart lights, best smart security cameras and best smart home gadgets on the market.

Black Friday Deals