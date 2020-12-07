Gift guide: Disney+ gift subscription card is the perfect Christmas gift for families

Whether it’s a flurry of Disney princesses or a league of superheroes to get the pulse racing, a Disney+ gift subscription card is a great gift for a family.

The great thing about a subscription card is not being tied into a potentially awkward Direct Debit situation where you have to cut the recipient off (or reluctantly keep paying) a year later. Instead, for a one-off payment of £59.99, you get a Disney+ subscription for 12 months, which buys unlimited access to films and shows from the creators of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Watching a film as a family is already sociable, but the Disney+ subscription card comes with a new feature called GroupWatch, which allows friends and families who also have Disney+ to watch the entire library together and share reactions in real-time, while connecting safely and virtually through co-viewing.

The only tricky decision is whether to revisit from classic Disney films and favourite Simpsons episodes, or to take in the latest instalment in the Star Wars universe.

Who's it for?

Families: Whether it’s a festive movie like Frozen, heaps of old Simpsons episodes or a cartoon for little kids like Bluey, Disney+ really does have something to keep everyone entertained and unlike some other subscriptions, the vast majority of the back catalogue is family-friendly.

Sci-fi and Superhero fans: From the Marvel movies to the latest instalments of the Star Wars universe, Disney+ is the place to all the latest super hero movies. New offerings include Avengers Assemble and The Mandalorian, so everyone can feel the force this Christmas.

Nostalgic viewers: In stressful times, like in the middle of a global pandemic, it can be comforting to revisit childhood favourites like films and TV programmes. Disney+ is a nostalgic treasure-trove, whether you’re into 70s sci-fi, 80s cartoons like The Gummi Bears or something almost timeless like The Simpsons.

Age range:

Disney+ really is suitable for everyone. Sure, some of the movies have age ratings, but the vast majority of programmes and films are family-friendly. There’s even a big choice for toddlers.

What makes it the ideal Christmas gift?

Convenience: When getting to the shops is tricky this year, buying a Disney+ subscription is simple and will also make Christmas easier for the lucky recipients. There’s always some down-time, and what better way to while away a rainy afternoon before New Year’s Eve than streaming a new film?

Variety: It's estimated that Disney+ has approximately 500 films and 7,000 TV episodes to choose from, from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, so there's always something to watch.

Flexibility: If families can’t choose a title to watch all together, all is not lost. Users can stream films or TV episodes on up to four screens at once, so users can enjoy a cinematic experience on different devices, or even on the go.

Sociability: Users can arrange virtual movie nights with GroupWatch. Families and friends who also have Disney+ can watch films together and can pause, rewind, react together too, making it almost like they are in the same room.

