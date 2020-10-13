Get $80 off an EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 with this Prime Day-beating deal at Newegg

In case you haven't noticed, we've been finding some of the best Prime Day deals this year at retailers like Best Buy and Newegg. With Prime Day 2020 in full swing, we've found an excellent deal happening over at Newegg's Fantastech sale happening right now.

PC gamers looking to upgrade their GPU are getting a good opportunity during Newegg's Fantastech sale. For a limited time, you can save a total of $50 off an EVGA RTX 2060 SC Ultra Gaming video card.

Sporting support for NVIDIA's all new RTX technology, the RTX 2060 SC Ultra Gaming version features 6GB of DGGR6, 336GB/s memory bandwidth, and a boost clock of 1,755MHz. Released last year, this is the best price on an RTX 2060 SC Ultra Gaming video card you'll find all year.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 SC Ultra GAMING 6GB GDDR6

Was: $389.99 | Now: $309.99 | Savings: $50 (20%) | Newegg

One of the best graphics cards to check out if you're new to the RTX line of GPUs, the RTX 2060 SC Ultra GAMING model is getting two deals in one. Newegg is first taking $30 off the standard price during their Fantastech sale, but deal hunters can also use coupon code 2FTSTECH288 at checkout to receive an additional $50 off!View Deal

Just keep in mind, this card is massive in size. If you're shopping for someone make sure you' have their case sizing specs. This particular card is 10.55" x 4.38", and may be a tight fit for some standard sized cases.

