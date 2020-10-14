Get a Samsung soundbar for under $200 – nearly half price – in this Prime Day deal!

Soundbars are one of the most popular home upgrades for 2020, adding new levels of sound to your TV setup without the pain of filling your room with boxes and wires. And this 47% off deal on the Samsung HW-R60C is one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen. But this offer ends at 17:00 PDT on October 14 2020!
• Buy Samsung HW-R60C 3.1ch soundbar | Save 47% | Now just $184.99 at Amazon US
Being a 3.1-channel soundbar means this offers an extra dimension over soundbars that are just stereo. This is stereo, but it also has a dedicated center channel for speech, meaning that voices are picked out from music and background noise more clearly.
- Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon UK
- Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals at Amazon US
- Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon UK
- Get a FREE Amazon Prime trial at Amazon US
At 41 inches wide, this soundbar is suitable for TVs of 48 inches and up. It's made to give you a much wider and deeper sound than a thin TV can manage on its own – that comes down to bigger speaker drivers, and the separate wireless subwoofer, which gives you a level of bass that a TV can only dream of.
This won't try to give you virtual surround sound – it's all about making the stereo sound as effective as possible, and that's exactly what you want for this price. Less money spent on effects and more spent on pure audio quality.
Samsung HW-R60C 3.1ch soundbar | Save 47% | Now just $184.99 at Amazon US
This 3.1-channel soundbar has a wireless subwoofer for big bass, and a specific center channel for speech in the soundbar itself. It's a big and powerful upgrade over basic TV audio, and at this price, is damn hard to beat. This offer ends at 17:00 PDT on October 14 2020!View Deal
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales
- Apple – see the latest Apple offers here
- Best Buy – massive savings across every department
- Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more
- eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet
- Home Depot – save on Fall furniture, smart home devices and more
- HP – save up to 30% on select products
- Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances
- Lenovo – Semi-Annual Sale brings deep discounts to gaming laptops, student laptops and more
- Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives
- Newegg – get your computer parts for less this October
- Nordstrom – new markdowns, up to 40% off!
- Target – Target Deal Days Sales Event takes on Amazon Prime Day
- Walmart – Big Save Event from October 11 through October 15