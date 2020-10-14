Get a Samsung soundbar for under $200 – nearly half price – in this Prime Day deal!

Soundbars are one of the most popular home upgrades for 2020, adding new levels of sound to your TV setup without the pain of filling your room with boxes and wires. And this 47% off deal on the Samsung HW-R60C is one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen. But this offer ends at 17:00 PDT on October 14 2020!

Being a 3.1-channel soundbar means this offers an extra dimension over soundbars that are just stereo. This is stereo, but it also has a dedicated center channel for speech, meaning that voices are picked out from music and background noise more clearly.

At 41 inches wide, this soundbar is suitable for TVs of 48 inches and up. It's made to give you a much wider and deeper sound than a thin TV can manage on its own – that comes down to bigger speaker drivers, and the separate wireless subwoofer, which gives you a level of bass that a TV can only dream of.

This won't try to give you virtual surround sound – it's all about making the stereo sound as effective as possible, and that's exactly what you want for this price. Less money spent on effects and more spent on pure audio quality.

This 3.1-channel soundbar has a wireless subwoofer for big bass, and a specific center channel for speech in the soundbar itself. It's a big and powerful upgrade over basic TV audio, and at this price, is damn hard to beat.

