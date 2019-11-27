Get a MacBook Air with proper keyboard for under $700 with this Amazon Black Friday deal

If you want a thin and light Apple laptop with a proper keyboard with good travel and rock-solid reliability, this 2017 MacBook Air Black Friday deal is just about perfect.

It might be a slightly older model and design, but as a portable work machine, it's still up there with the best of them, especially because it still has classic-style USB ports rather than the USB-C only setup of the newer MacBook Airs.

And all that tempting stuff goes double when you can get it for just $699 – it's one of the best Apple Black Friday deals of the year.

Apple MacBook Air 2017 | Was $999 | Now $699 at Amazon

At $300 off, you won't mind the thicker bezels of this older design – it'll work great in every other way thanks to fast storage and its Intel processor, and the classic-style chiclet keyboard is one of the best ever made. It's a great way to work on the go with macOS.View Deal

That's not the only now-retired MacBook that you can save money on today's Black Friday deals, though: the MacBook Pro 15-inch has just (like, a couple of weeks ago) been replaced by the MacBook Pro 16-inch, so there's some big money off machines that are packed with power and are still cutting-edge.