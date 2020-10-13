Get 20% off Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at Microsoft during Prime Day

Not looking to be outdone by the best Prime Day deals available, Microsoft is dropping some of their own Prime Day-beating offers to get in on the action.

Along with a handful of deals going on over at Microsoft's store, including a huge price drop on Surface Pro 7 laptops, Microsoft's cutting the price of Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ true-wireless earbuds to their lowest price yet.

Rated as some of the best wireless earbuds alongside Apple's AirPods Pro's, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ offer a premium listening experience whether it's working out or taking messages.

Now on sale for just $119.99, this is one of the best deals on Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ earbuds you'll find for some time. Amazon Prime Day also features a healthy selection of headphone and earbud deals as well, but Microsoft's 20% off deal on Samsung's latest earbuds is hard to pass up.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Wireless Earbuds (Cosmic Black)

Was: $149.99 | Now: $119.99 | Savings: $30 (20%) | Microsoft

Grab a pair of Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds for just $119.99 today. Now 20% off, Microsoft's bringing the heat with this Prime Day-beating deal that brings us the best price on Galaxy Buds in some time. This one will move quickly!View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Wireless Earbuds (White)

Was: $149.99 | Now: $119.99 | Savings: $30 (20%) | Microsoft

Grab a pair of Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds for just $119.99 today. Now 20% off, Microsoft's bringing the heat with this Prime Day-beating deal that brings us the best price on Galaxy Buds in some time. This one will move quickly!View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales

Apple – see the latest Apple offers here

Best Buy – massive savings across every department

Dell.com – save big on notebooks, desktops, monitors and more

eBay.com – big discounts in the eBay Brand Outlet

Home Depot – save on Fall furniture, smart home devices and more

HP – save up to 30% on select products

Lowes – save up to $500 on select appliances

Lenovo – Semi-Annual Sale brings deep discounts to gaming laptops, student laptops and more

Microsoft – Surface and Xbox deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives

Newegg – get your computer parts for less this October

Nordstrom – new markdowns, up to 40% off!

Target – Target Deal Days Sales Event takes on Amazon Prime Day

Walmart – Big Save Event from October 11 through October 15

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below:

To see all of the best Prime Day deals of Amazon Prime Day 2020 hub. You'll find all the best deals at Amazon happening right now PLUS early Prime Day deals you can jump on right now.

Be sure to also check out T3's Black Friday deals hub as well! We'll be following the biggest sale event of the year closely, with updates on start times, best deals, what to expect, and more!

You can also take a look at our Cyber Monday deals guide to get an early start on the biggest online shopping day of the year! Learn where to look for the best deals, what to watch out for, and more!

Lastly, if you're hoping to find some holiday gift shopping inspiration head on over to our best Christmas gifts guide today! We'll be covering the hottest products and trends picking up this holiday season.