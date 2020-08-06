Galaxy Note 20 will get THIS unique Xbox Game Pass feature

After months of leaks and rumours, Samsung finally unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 at Unpacked. The smartphone and S-Pen stylus have been revamped, and offer a larger, brighter display, and reduced latency stylus.

Samsung also elaborated more on its partnership with Microsoft, which came hot on the heels of the news that the Galaxy Note 20 will be optimised for Project xCloud - Microsoft's cloud-based game streaming service that will be offered as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - and it also revealed a new and exciting feature that's solely reserved for Galaxy users.

Microsoft and Samsung have announced that the Samsung Galaxy Store will be getting its very own Xbox Game Pass app that offers exclusive content and rewards for users in Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem.

Galaxy players will have access to expansion packs, DLC, and more, all of which can be purchased through the app, or with redeemable tokens. These will be features unique to the Xbox Game Pass app in the Samsung Galaxy Store. The app on the Google Play Store will not allow other Android users to benefit from the same functionality.

Samsung is doubling down with pre-order bonuses, offering special gaming bundles for its devices that includes one of the newly announced Designed for Xbox accessories - the PowerA MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller which features an integrated 3000mAh rechargeable Power Bank, detachable phone clip, and mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons

So you can start gaming on the go from September 15 on your new Samsung device.