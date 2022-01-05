Future Choice Awards winners announced: the best tech products to buy

When it comes to ranking and rating the best consumer products on the market Future Publishing is number one in the game. Future publishes a host of popular consumer technology websites and magazines including T3, Tom's Guide, TechRadar, What Hi-Fi and more, staffed with product experts who are extremely passionate and knowledgeable about their respective fields.

That's why the winners of the Future Choice Awards are such a big deal – you can be sure that the products listed here are truly the best of the best as they're chosen from nominations from across Future's portfolio of consumer tech websites. These are the absolute finest consumer products of 2021 and right here we celebrate their brilliance.

The criteria for winning a Future Choice Award is very simple: the winning products have scored well in reviews and buying guides from one or more of Future's consumer technology brands, with more recommendations the better.

For example, the winner of the best TV award this year is the superb Samsung QN900A, which received multiple great reviews from Future brands and is positioned high-up in many buying guides for the best TVs on the market.

The same is true for the winner of the Future Choice Award for best smartphone, the powerhouse Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which not only got a maximum score of 5 stars on review from T3 but also is currently listed as the "best hyper-premium phone on the market today" in T3's best phones guide.

Another good example of an award winning product this year is the SteelSeries Arctis 7P / SteelSeries Arctis 7X. This next-gen gaming headset delivers everything a gamer playing on PS5 or Xbox Series X would want, and does so for a price that is far from wallet breaking. It's stylish, too, and received great reviews across the board from Future's consumer technology websites.

There's basically every type of product category honored in the Future Choice Awards, from the best smartwatch, through best laptop and on to best camera, among much more. So, to see the full list of winners, head on over to the official Future Tech Awards website now.

Future Challenger Brand Awards

New for this year, the Future Tech Awards, which comprises the Future Choice Awards listed above, and the Future 50, also features two Challenger Brand Awards. The winners of those awards are...

Software: Wondershare

Wondershare is one of the most innovative yet simple software companies around today. Its Filmora video editing solution makes creating powerful online video content easier than ever before.

Hardware: Rivian

Rivian’s R1T is one of the most exciting electric vehicles scheduled to launch in the near future. The R1T is a reimagining of one of the most popular car types in the United States: a pickup for the electric generation.