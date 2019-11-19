Forget the Nike Pegasus 36 Trail, the new running shoes from disruptor brand Hoka will keep your feet dry this winter

Let it be snowy trail routes or rainy off-road training days, the Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5 shoes have you covered

HOKA CHALLENGER ATR 5 GORE TEX
(Image credit: Hoka One One)

By

With the cold and rainy weather settling in, it's about time to get the all-weather shoes out of the wardrobe. haven't got one yet? Not to worry, T3 favourite brand Hoka has you covered.

One of their most popular trail running shoes, the Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5, can now handle a little more than just a splash of water thanks to the introduction of industry-leading GORE-TEX product technology. The Challenger ATR 5 now comes complete with a GORE-TEX waterproof bootie, designed to keep your feet warm and dry under all conditions.

• Buy the Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5 GORE-TEX directly from Hoka on hokaoneone.eu, available from 3 December 2019

Hoka has been established 10 years ago and kept on producing one great running shoe after another ever since. Their Hoka One One Carbon X was awarded five stars in a recent review from T3 for its ultimate comfort level and excellent carbon-infused midsole.

Image 1 of 2

(Image credit: Hoka One One)
Image 2 of 2

(Image credit: Hoka One One)

Top features of the new Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5 includes:

  • Lightweight and breathable GORE-TEX waterproof bootie
  • Water-resistant mesh upper
  • Textured TPU toe reinforcements
  • Firm Internal heel counter
  • Early stage Meta-Rocker
  • Lightweight and oversized EVA midsole, providing signature HOKA ONE ONE cushioning
  • CMEVA foam midsole
  • 4mm lugs provide all-terrain traction

It's time to get your winter running gear sorted and the Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5 trail running shoes seems to be a good choice, even if you aren't hitting the trail but just scurrying around town in the awful weather.

• Buy the Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5 GORE-TEX directly from Hoka on hokaoneone.eu, available from 3 December 2019

