Forget Samsung Galaxy S11 – new Huawei P40 info and images have leaked

Although there's been a lot (and we do mean, a lot) of rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S11, comparatively little has been heard about its principle rival, the Huawei P40. We have heard a few bits and pieces over the last few months, such as the likelihood of it incorporating an under-screen selfie camera, but we've got little concrete info around the phone. However, that's about to change.

Chinese gadget website GizChina is claiming to offer a first look at the Huawei P40 Pro, via a digital render based on leaks and info they've gleaned. The image appears to showcase a curved screen and a noticeable bump on the camera module.

Clear buttons are visible, including a standard volume rocker and power button, so the P40 is unlikely to follow some of the S11 rumours and go for a buttonless wraparound touch-screen. Check out the image in more detail below:

(Image credit: GizChina)

Thanks to a series of rumours on Twitter from info sources such as Equaleaks, we've got a good idea as to what the next Huawei flagship might contain under the hood.

Rumours state the phone has a 6.5 inch 2K OLED display, with the screen going bezel-less at the top and bottom for a waterfall look. 120Hz refresh rates, like those rumoured to be on the Samsung Galaxy S11 are here, as well as a Leica Penta Camera with 64MP sensor, a 20MP ultra wide camera, a telephoto lens and a macro camera.

(1/3)#HuaweiP40 6.5 inch 2K OLEDWaterfall display120Hz Refresh Rate98% screen to body ratio (about)Leica Penta Camera64MP( Sony IMX686 1/1.7 inch , supports OIS) +20MP ultra wide camera+12 MP (Periscope) telephoto lens +Macro camera + ToFTelegram - https://t.co/O0BSOxLqFu pic.twitter.com/19FLSAy7SIDecember 8, 2019

How accurate these are going to be remains to be seen. However, with Samsung Galaxy S11 now rumoured to launch on 18 February next year, Huawei's next flagship won't be far behind, as its unlikely the Chinese producer will allow its rival to get the drop on it for very long.

Liked this?