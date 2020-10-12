Early Prime Day deal drops Apple's MacBook Air to its lowest price yet – now just $849!

Amazon's biggest sale of the year is less than 24 hours away and already we're getting a glimpse into some of the best Prime Day deals to expect from the big event. Electronics in particular have been getting some incredible discounts, with noise-cancelling headphones being a prime target for Prime Day savings.

Along with some excellent deals on Fire TVs (including $100 off the Toshiba 43" Fire TV ), some of the best Prime Day Apple deals have been revealed including this killer deal on the latest MacBook Air. Now at its best price of the year, deal hunters can grab the latest Apple MacBook Air 13 inch 256GB model for just $849.99.

On top of a 5% price drop, Amazon is offering an additional $100 off at checkout with a special promotion. All you need to do is add the the item to your cart and the discount will be applied at checkout. Don't miss your chance to get what may be the best MacBook Air deal you'll find all year!

Apple MacBook Air 13" 256GB SSD (Space Gray)

Was: $999 | Now: $849.99 | Savings: $149 (15%)

Don't miss out on what may be the best MacBook Air deal you'll find all year. Amazon is offering $150 off Apple's latest MacBook Air, bringing the price down to just $849 for the 256GB model. If you've been in the market for a new MacBook Air, here's your chance!

Specs: 10th Gen Intel i3 | 13.3" Retina Display | 8GB | 256GB SSDView Deal

Apple MacBook Air 13" 512GB SSD (Space Gray)

Was: $1,299 | Now: $1,149.99 | Savings: $149 (11%)

Upgrade to the 512GB SSD version of Apple's latest MacBook Air and get the same discount – $150 off – for a limited time. This model features a 10th Gen Intel i5 and increased storage capacity, with 8GB RAM and of course 13.3" Retina display.

Specs: 10th Gen Intel i5 | 13.3 Retina Display | 8GB | 512GB SSDView Deal

