AncestryDNA testing kit slashed by 45% for Cyber Monday at Amazon

One of the best DNA testing kits on the market, now available at nearly half price thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Amazon Cyber Monday DNA testing kit deals
(Image credit: AncestryDNA)

By

DNA testing is very popular right now, and not just with former Jeremy Kyle Show participants. Unfortunately, although we can't tell you about your past, we can tell you that your future won't feature a cut-price Ancestry DNA deal unless you buy this one before 11:59pm on December 2 – because that's when Cyber Monday ends.

For anyone with an interest in their family's past then this Cyber Monday 2019 Deal Of The Day at Amazon is one to get excited about. That's because the very well reviewed DNA testing kit from AncestryDNA, one of the absolute foremost available today, is discounted in the Cyber Monday sales by 45 per cent, which translates as a direct £40.00 price cut.

The AncestryDNA kit lets you discover your ancestry, get a detailed ethnicity breakdown and then find relatives from a huge global database. The kit is very easy to use, too, with a simple cheek swab all that is needed to get the results.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

AncestryDNA | Was £89 | Now £49 | Save £40 (45%) at Amazon
A really nice saving here of 45% on one of the most well-reviewed DNA testing kits on the market. AncestryDNA has real pedigree in this field, having been setup way back in 2012, and in T3's best DNA testing kit guide write up of the company, we said that AncenstryDNA was the "best DNA testing kit for tracking relatives". So the fact that you can pick up this kit right now with a big £40 saving is a great deal.View Deal

For a complete overview of the top DNA kits on the market, be sure to check out T3's best DNA testing kit buying guide, which concisely describes the strengths and weaknesses.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.