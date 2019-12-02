AncestryDNA testing kit slashed by 45% for Cyber Monday at Amazon

DNA testing is very popular right now, and not just with former Jeremy Kyle Show participants. Unfortunately, although we can't tell you about your past, we can tell you that your future won't feature a cut-price Ancestry DNA deal unless you buy this one before 11:59pm on December 2 – because that's when Cyber Monday ends.

For anyone with an interest in their family's past then this Cyber Monday 2019 Deal Of The Day at Amazon is one to get excited about. That's because the very well reviewed DNA testing kit from AncestryDNA, one of the absolute foremost available today, is discounted in the Cyber Monday sales by 45 per cent, which translates as a direct £40.00 price cut.

The AncestryDNA kit lets you discover your ancestry, get a detailed ethnicity breakdown and then find relatives from a huge global database. The kit is very easy to use, too, with a simple cheek swab all that is needed to get the results.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

AncestryDNA | Was £89 | Now £49 | Save £40 (45%) at Amazon

A really nice saving here of 45% on one of the most well-reviewed DNA testing kits on the market. AncestryDNA has real pedigree in this field, having been setup way back in 2012, and in T3's best DNA testing kit guide write up of the company, we said that AncenstryDNA was the "best DNA testing kit for tracking relatives". So the fact that you can pick up this kit right now with a big £40 saving is a great deal.View Deal

For a complete overview of the top DNA kits on the market, be sure to check out T3's best DNA testing kit buying guide, which concisely describes the strengths and weaknesses.