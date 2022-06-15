Chromecast with Google TV owners just got a cool free upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you own one of Google's excellent Chromecast streaming devices then you've already got a pretty sweet TV watching setup.

But things can always be improved upon and Google is releasing an update for Chromecast that makes the whole experience more personal.

According to a tweet (opens in new tab) from Google, Chromecast users across the world will now be able to take advantage of personalised screensavers, showing sports scores, the weather, news, and more.

📣 New feature alert 📣Even when your TV is idle, #Chromecast with Google TV can keep you up to date on:🏆 the latest game score☀️ weather📰 newsand more as it rolls out in the coming weeks!

The feature is available for Chromecast with Google TV.

Google explains a little more about the feature on its support page (opens in new tab), including how to set it up and change the screensavers. At the moment, users can do one of three things, but Google says this will expand over time.

As Android Central notes (opens in new tab), Google showed off a version of this feature in October last year but the overall UI seems to have developed a lot since then.

Google says the feature is on by default, meaning that all Chromecast users can take advantage right now. If you don't want that, turn it off by going to Settings > Accounts & Sign in > Google Account > Google Assistant before selecting Never show proactively.