Chromecast with Google TV owners just got a cool free upgrade

Anyone who uses a Chromecast with Google TV can customise the experience from today

Chromecast with Google TV
(Image credit: Google)
Max Slater-Robins
By
published

If you own one of Google's excellent Chromecast streaming devices then you've already got a pretty sweet TV watching setup.

But things can always be improved upon and Google is releasing an update for Chromecast that makes the whole experience more personal. 

According to a tweet (opens in new tab) from Google, Chromecast users across the world will now be able to take advantage of personalised screensavers, showing sports scores, the weather, news, and more.

The feature is available for Chromecast with Google TV.

Google explains a little more about the feature on its support page (opens in new tab), including how to set it up and change the screensavers. At the moment, users can do one of three things, but Google says this will expand over time.

As Android Central notes (opens in new tab), Google showed off a version of this feature in October last year but the overall UI seems to have developed a lot since then.

Google says the feature is on by default, meaning that all Chromecast users can take advantage right now. If you don't want that, turn it off by going to Settings > Accounts & Sign in > Google Account > Google Assistant before selecting Never show proactively.

Streaming
Max Slater-Robins
Max Slater-Robins

Max Slater-Robins has written for T3 now on and off for over half a decade, with him fitting in serious study at university in between. Max is a tech expert and as such you'll find his words throughout T3.com, appearing in everything from reviews and features, to news and deals. Max is specifically a veteran when it comes round to deal hunting, with him seeing out multiple Black Friday campaigns to date.

