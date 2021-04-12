Cheap VIZIO sound system deal saves $120 on the Elevate Dolby Atmos soundbar

Amazon is running a must-see soundbar deal on the VIZIO Elevate 5.1ch soundbar, taking $120 off this incredible sound system for a limited time.

On sale for $879, VIZIO's Elevate 5.1ch Dolby Atmos sound system offers an "elevated" home theater experience in a simple soundbar setup. Usually running around $1,000, this deal offers an excellent discount on a solid system.

VIZIO Elevate 5.1ch Home Theater Soundbar System Now: $879.99 | Was: $999.99 | Savings: $120 (12%)

Featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, VIZIO's Elevate soundbar is a complete home theater surround sound system. Get the full experience in a simple to setup, compact package at an incredible price. Only for a limited time, act fast!View Deal

Easily on of the best soundbars on the market, the Elevate system takes the long looked down upon soundbars and does exactly what its name says.

Offering the complete home theater surround sound experience, the Elevate system features 5.1 channel surround sound with support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Cinematic sound playback.

It also features automatically adjusting speakers that actively rotate to provide the best sound playback. A truly incredible feature that takes some of your favorite games and movies to a whole new level.

For the price, there's no reason to pass this deal up! It's a killer sound system that offers premium features all for a very respectable $800 price tag. The VIZIO Elevate system is easily the best soundbar under $1000 thanks to this limited time offer.

